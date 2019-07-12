Animal Krackers charity shop closed after car crashes into Grangetown shop front
Animal Krackers are awaiting information on and when and if they can reopen their Grangetown charity shop while a man has been arrested after a car crashed into the store front.
Animal Krackers is a charity shop raising funds in Sunderland to support the Animal Krackers cattery and kennels. It has launched an appeal to help repair the damage.
Andrea Parkin, the Director of Animal Krackers, said: “The shop was unsafe to go into. Engineers have been out and hopefully it will be safe to go in again. We’re going to have to replace the whole shop front. It’s a really awful situation.
“It would be awful if we couldn’t reopen. Builders have got to come out to see when and if we can. It’s a passion and hopefully we will get back into doing what we do soon. It’s so unfortunate.
“When we closed Tuesday night, the last thing we expected was for this to happen. The only good thing is that no one was badly hurt.
“We’re lucky we have very good support and are well-known and there’s a lovely team of workers and customers. We will rise up against it.”
The shop is reported to remain closed for at least several weeks which means Animal Krackers cannot accept any new animals at the moment. They will continue to re-home animals from their adoption centre or direct from fosterers.
