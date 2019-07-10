Man arrested after car smashes into Sunderland animal rescue charity shop
A man has been arrested after a car crashed into an animal rescue charity shop.
Pictures show the damage in Windsor Terrace, Sunderland, after a car smashed into at least one shop at around 6.30am on Wednesday, July 10.
A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.
Police were called to the scene and a cordon remains around Animal Krackers charity shop, which raises funds to support the Animal Krackers cattery and kennels.
The charity has now launched an appeal to help repair the damage and it is expected the charity shop will be closed for several weeks.
A spokesman for Animal Krackers said: “The shop will need to remain closed for several weeks which means we will be without our main source of income.
“For this reason we are not accepting any new animals for the foreseeable future. We will still be re-homing animals either from our adoption centre or direct from fosterers.”
The charity says all donations would be ‘very much appreciated’. To donate to the cause click here.
Witnesses say that shutters to other premises were also damaged in the crash and a lamppost was knocked down.
Sign up to our daily newsletter
Martin Veitch, 47, who owns the neighbouring Grangetown Aquatics, said: “I came in late on a Wednesday. There was damage to the three/four shops along here. The car apparently ended up in my shutter.
“It’s damaged my windowsill and put a dint in my shutter – but my shutter has thankfully done it’s job.
“Luckily enough it hasn’t gone through because it would have done a lot of damage to the live stock behind the window.”
A spokesman for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 6.30am today (Wednesday), police received a report of a collision on Windsor Terrace, Sunderland.
“It was reported that a Volvo had collided with the charity shop Animal Krackers, causing damage to the front of the shop.
“The footpath has been cordoned off around the shop as a precaution however the road remains open.
“A 29-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving.”
Anyone with any information should call 101 and quote reference number 127 10/07/19.