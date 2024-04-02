Massive convoy of 867 bikers breaks record with Durham Easter Egg Run
A massive convoy of 867 motor bikes have created their own piece of Wearside history for charity.
The biggest ever turnout was recorded for the annual Durham Easter Egg Run.
Fantastic support and the weather matched it
This year's run set off from the car park of the Tesco Extra store in Dragonville in Durham on Easter Sunday with many of the riders in fancy dress.
The convoy headed to North Durham Hospital and Darlington Memorial Hospital where they delivered Easter eggs.
Eggs were also sent to women's refuges, housing associations and other hospitals in the region.
A record breaking year but next year could be even bigger
Graeme Mills , one of the people behind the event, said: "It was a record-breaking year and 867 bikes were in attendance.
"Also, the GoFundMe page is now at £3,353 which is our highest ever and still donations coming in.
"The atmosphere was great as was the weather and the crowds lined our route waving, clapping and cheering us on."
Huge support for charities
Bikers from Sunderland, Seaham and Dawdon were among those who took part.
The Egg Run in 2024 also backed charities including Miles for Men/Walk for Women; Paws Up; The Rainbow Trust; and the Great North Air Ambulance Service. Organisers are already turning their attentions to the 2025 event to make it even bigger.
