Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A new art space has been unveiled where Wearside children can get creative and play at their own pace.

ARTspace has been launched in Washington by Cherry Matthews, 40, as part of the ARTventurers organisation.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Sunderland Echo, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Cherry Matthews and her daughter Juliette.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Washington resident Cherry admitted: "I am so excited and extremely nervous."

Starting business just as the pandemic hit

ARTspace opened one week ago at Fountain House on the Coach Road Estate.

An open day for people to find out more will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 11am to 3pm.

Cherry has been part of the ARTventurers set-up for four years and is a finalist in the upcoming What's On 4 Kids Awards 2023.

Cherry Matthews who is ready to welcome children to ARTspace in Washington.

Read More Sunderland mum quit job as solicitor to found ARTventurers - sparking a national business success

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Her own business experience has been eventful since becoming a franchisee. She first joined ARTventurers just before the UK went into the pandemic.

'I would not change it for anything'

"It began in December 2019 and we went into lockdown almost straight away. We were able to eventually open and then stopped again. Then we took it online."

Cherry has been running ARTventurers classes in five venues across Sunderland and Washington before she found a permanent base at Fountain House.

She described the launch of her franchise in 2019/2020 as 'the craziest, most challenging and proudest time," and added: "I wouldn’t change it for anything." There's plenty for parents and children to look forward to with the launch of ARTspace.

'I have done my fair share of finger painting'

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I am trying to bring a creative free-flow aspect to it," said Cherry whose own daughter Juliette, now 6, has been going to ARTventurers classes since she was 6 months old.

Juliette having fun at ARTventurers.

Juliette is the youngest of five children in Cherry's family which also consists of Harley, 24, Xeva, 17, Ryan, 18, and Liam, 16, as well as husband Anthony, 41.

On her website, Cherry said she has had her 'fair share of finger painting, modelling clay sculpting and arranging parties so I’m happy to help you bring out the creative side in your young ones."

A fabulous space for art to flourish

"My classes run from our fabulous designated ARTspace ARTventurers in Washington term time, holidays and weekends. I am also available for parties and events in Sunderland West, Washington and Houghton le Spring."