New Wearside art studio launched for children to get arty at their own pace
'I'm excited and extremely nervous'
A new art space has been unveiled where Wearside children can get creative and play at their own pace.
ARTspace has been launched in Washington by Cherry Matthews, 40, as part of the ARTventurers organisation.
Washington resident Cherry admitted: "I am so excited and extremely nervous."
Starting business just as the pandemic hit
ARTspace opened one week ago at Fountain House on the Coach Road Estate.
An open day for people to find out more will be held on Saturday, September 23 from 11am to 3pm.
Cherry has been part of the ARTventurers set-up for four years and is a finalist in the upcoming What's On 4 Kids Awards 2023.
Her own business experience has been eventful since becoming a franchisee. She first joined ARTventurers just before the UK went into the pandemic.
'I would not change it for anything'
"It began in December 2019 and we went into lockdown almost straight away. We were able to eventually open and then stopped again. Then we took it online."
Cherry has been running ARTventurers classes in five venues across Sunderland and Washington before she found a permanent base at Fountain House.
She described the launch of her franchise in 2019/2020 as 'the craziest, most challenging and proudest time," and added: "I wouldn’t change it for anything." There's plenty for parents and children to look forward to with the launch of ARTspace.
'I have done my fair share of finger painting'
"I am trying to bring a creative free-flow aspect to it," said Cherry whose own daughter Juliette, now 6, has been going to ARTventurers classes since she was 6 months old.
Juliette is the youngest of five children in Cherry's family which also consists of Harley, 24, Xeva, 17, Ryan, 18, and Liam, 16, as well as husband Anthony, 41.
On her website, Cherry said she has had her 'fair share of finger painting, modelling clay sculpting and arranging parties so I’m happy to help you bring out the creative side in your young ones."
A fabulous space for art to flourish
"My classes run from our fabulous designated ARTspace ARTventurers in Washington term time, holidays and weekends. I am also available for parties and events in Sunderland West, Washington and Houghton le Spring."
This Saturday's open day will include free crafts throughout the day and items for sale as well as a chance to find out more about the ARTspace business.