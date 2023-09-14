Watch more videos on Shots!

As part of recognising the landmark 75th anniversary of the NHS, Sunderland City Hall is hosting a powerful exhibition which captures life during the Covid pandemic.

The free to view 'Threads of Survival' exhibition displays a collection of 30 textiles and embroidery exhibits created during the pandemic by people across the country, including here in the North East.

The emotive works of art include, items of clothing and quilts with individual panels displaying messages of despair, hope, confusion and of course gratitude to the heroic efforts of the NHS.

Examples include an NHS doctor facing up to the ‘monster’ of Covid, messages to ‘stay home and stay safe’ and a fabric calendar with familiar reminders of Zoom calls to family and booking in for our Covid jabs.

There is also a political element to the display with one panel stating ‘eat out to spread it all about’ and another showing a maze of confusion and mixed messages with a particular reference to the infamous Barnard Castle incident.

One of the most poignant displays simply read ‘I cannot hold you’ which was created by a granddaughter who was unable to visit her grandmother in her care home.

Keep Our NHS Public members alongside one of the exhibits.

The exhibition, which has been touring the UK, was brought to the city by the Keep Our NHS Public (KONP) Sunderland campaign group.

KONP Sunderland secretary Laura Murrell said: “The pieces have been created by people across the country and it allowed people at the time to express their thoughts, opinions and emotions at what was a very emotional time for everyone.

“The display has many different levels which reflect life at the time including political views, emotions and responses."

KONP has organised a number of events to celebrate the NHS’s birthday, including creating a giant heart on Seaburn beach, and the group were particularly keen for the exhibition to come to the city during the landmark 75th anniversary year.

Laura added: “The pandemic was a significant moment in the history of the NHS and many doctors and nurses died as a result of their service for us and a lot of the displays show people’s thanks at the time.

“The pandemic is still at the forefront of many peoples’ minds and it shouldn’t be forgotten that the NHS is still in crisis.”

Some of the exhibits on display.

The exhibition is being hosted at the home of the City Council and portfolio holder for Dynamic City, Kevin Johnston has urged everyone to come and see it before it moves on to its next destination at the end of the month (September 30).

Cllr Johnston said: “We are delighted to host the exhibition here in City Hall and it really captures the community spirit and what people went through at the time.