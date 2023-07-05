On July 5 1948, led by the Minster for Health, Aneurin Bevan, the then Labour Government launched the world’s first health service to provide universal, comprehensive and free health care.

The aim was to ensure healthcare was accessible to all and not just the wealthy.

To mark the landmark occasion, artist Jed McCormack was joined by volunteers who used garden rakes to create a giant heart on Seaburn beach which displayed the message ‘NHS 75 years’ along with four other surrounding hearts.

Jed, 70, said: “I was delighted to be asked to pay this tribute as it’s my chance to say thank you to all those who work for the Health Service.

“I was born in the NHS and will die in the NHS. It’s the most powerful aspect of our culture bar none.

“You only have to look at the USA to see what life would be like without it.

“The design represents the beating heart of the most important service in our country.”

The giant love heart on Seaburn beach to celebrate the 75th birthday of the NHS.

The creation of the giant beach sculpture was coordinated by KONP and following its completion, members formed a circle around the heart, holding hands to symbolise the nation’s united support behind the service.

KONP Sunderland secretary Laura Murrell, 64, said: “The creation of the NHS was such a momentous time for our country. It’s been here for 75 years and like everyone, it has helped me in my time of need such as when my dad had cancer.

“We all clapped for our doctors and nurses during Covid and then their efforts seem to be forgotten.

“There are a lot of people down at the seafront today and this is a real visual way to show our thanks, particularly to the staff who are the lifeblood of our organisation.”

One of those who formed the ring around the heart was retired Silksworth GP Pam Wortley.

Pam, 76, said: “This is such a striking image to see and it’s absolutely fantastic. The NHS is here for everyone when they need it and the heart really expresses the love we have for the NHS.”

After a year of strikes and an unprecedented number of vacancies now totalling over 100,000, both Laura and Pam are concerned as to what the next 75 years will hold for this British institution.

Pam said: “I’m very concerned about the current situation of the NHS. You simply can’t run a health service without putting the money in.”

Laura added: “I just hope the NHS is still here in 75 years as many of its founding principles are already under threat.

“There’s a lack of investment in new equipment and staffing with many people leaving the service.

“This needs to be addressed.”

Artist Jed McCormack creating the giant heart on Seaburn beach.