The first school break of the year gives families a chance to get away for the first time in 2023.

Schools may have only returned from the Christmas holidays a couple of weeks ago, but there is plenty to look forward to in the first school break of the year.

With money tight for many families across the region, airlines are offering some cracking deals out of the North East for anyone wanting to get away over the week-long school break.

Education will be on hold from Monday, February, 20 until Friday, February 24 with students returning to lessons the following Monday.

All prices are based on trips leaving from Newcastle Airport on the Monday and returning to the North East on the Friday.

1. Dublin Skyscanner is offering flights from the North East to Ireland's capital city from £35. The city is a popular city break location and flights take just over an hour to cross northern England and the Irish Sea. (Photo by Peter Macdiarmid/Getty Images)

2. Frankfurt As well as being a large financial hub in Germany, Frankfurt is also well known for its sausages and architecture - which seamlessly mixes modern and older buildings - as well as being a travel hub to reach Dortmund, Cologne and beyond. Flights to the German city start from £60 on Skyscanner. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)

3. Brussels Anyone wanting to take a trip abroad can get to the Belian capital city in February for as little as £72 for a direct flight from the North East. (Photo by ERIC LALMAND/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

4. Milan Known for its stunning cathedral, fashion, football and proximity to the Alps, anyone wanting to fly from Newcastle can reach Milan from £75. The city shares an airport with the smaller town of Bergamo, which is also a stunning spot. (Photo by MIGUEL MEDINA/AFP via Getty Images)