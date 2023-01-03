Christmas and New Year have been and gone with 2023 underway and children are set to return to schools over the coming days, but what are the dates to keep an eye on throughout the coming year? Here’s everything you need to know ...

When are the school term dates for Sunderland in 2023?

Advertisement Hide Ad

According to Sunderland City Council, schools are set to reopen on Wednesday, January 4, following the two-week Christmas break which started on Wednesday, December 21. After Christmas and New Year children can expect six-and-a-half weeks of education before the February half-term kicks in.

The full list of term dates for Sunderland schools in 2023.

There will be no holidays for students or staff in March and the next holiday will be two weeks over the Easter period. Running from Monday, April 3, until Friday, April 14, the break includes two bank holidays on Friday, April 7, and Monday, April 10, as part of the Easter weekend.

After another six weeks of education schools will close once again over the final days of May and the opening days of June for the final half-term of the academic year. This will run from Monday, May 29, to Friday, June 2, before the final countdown to the summer break begins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

This long holiday will run from Friday, July 21, until Friday, September 1. These six weeks off will be followed by seven weeks in the classroom before October half term which run from Monday, October 23, until Friday, October 27.

The final school break of 2023 is the two week period over Christmas which is set to start on Thursday, December 21, and run until Friday, January 5, 2024.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Some schools may adjust these term dates for teacher training or specialist days. It is recommended to check with your child’s school for a specific breakdown of their term dates.

Full term dates for Sunderland schools

Advertisement Hide Ad

Pupils will be in school between the following dates:

Wednesday, January 4 – Friday, February 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, February 27 – Friday, March 31

Monday, April 17 – Friday, May 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Monday, June 5 – Thursday, July 20

Monday, September 4 – Friday, October 20

Advertisement Hide Ad