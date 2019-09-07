The top seven things Sunderland University freshers need to know to have fun and avoid stress
Freshers week is fast approaching and university newbies will be descending on Sunderland in droves.
Time at university flies by and while our all-important guide to starting uni life in Sunderland is key, you can’t forget about the best ways to have fun too.
Former Sunderland University student Faye Dixon shares her top tips for keeping safe and making the most of a special time.
Make the most of Fresher’s Week
Freshers Week is between Saturday, September 14 and Saturday, September 21 and is arguably one of the most important parts of uni to make your mark and create life-long friendships.
There will be a zoo party, a paint party, appearances from Paul Chuckle, Chris from Love Island, Basshunter and an Abba tribute Bingo – there’s something for everyone on the programme.
Save money at the end of the night
Plenty of Sunderland’s food outlets stay open into the early hours including Proper Roast for those who are crazy enough to crave a full roast dinner at 4am.
The union often offers discount and free food – but make sure you keep some cash spare.
Pack light
Obviously take all of your necessities if moving away from home for uni, but don’t pack things you’re never going to use.
Your room is never as big as you think it’s going to be and it’ll just get too difficult to keep tidy.
Travel wisely
Travelling between the two campuses in the city is easy!
The Sunderland Connect 700 bus is free with your student card and goes directly between the two.
Take photos
Capture all the memories you make on camera. It’s always great to look back on those special moments.
Insure your belongings
Things will break when you least expect them to.
A lot of the student accommodation options in the city include insurance in their bills.
Be sure to look at all the options.
Back up your work
Don’t fall victim to the computer crash and lose your hard work. Get yourself a memory stick and make sure to save your work on multiple devices.
You can never be too careful.
Finally (a bonus) …
Most of all, have fun and stay safe.