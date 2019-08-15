Freshers' Guide 2019: Everything you need to know when starting at the University of Sunderland

This is your guide to freshers week

The hard work is going to continue but University of Sunderland life is more than just studying

This is our Freshers’ Guide from a recent graduate for all of the important things to know about university life on Wearside.

Before it all begins

Be sure to set up a student bank account.

Check the Facebook pages that have been set up by the University of Sunderland to stay up to date with details about your course and accommodation.

It’s not all work and no play

Freshers is all about getting to know new people and having fun before the hard work begins.

Sunderland has plenty of bars and clubs with cheap drinks and student nights and the university organises a freshers week every year. Getting a wristband for the events from Saturday, September 14 to Saturday, September 21 would be a good idea if you hope to go to them all. They are sold on Skiddle for £38.75 and freshers is set to include Paul Chuckle, Basshunter and Love Island’s Chris Taylor.

For those who aren’t into drinking, the university also has plenty of day-time events which is the best way to meet new people.

Remember to download the Metro and bus timetables to get around the city.

Budgeting

Getting a lump sum in the bank account is great but you need to make the money last, especially if you’re living without parents for the first time.

Budget brands are best when shopping and for food, reduced price counters are the go-to.

A part-time time job could also be good option. Sunderland futures can help.

Staying safe

The university offers a well-being service to help with any problems you may have.

The C-Card scheme provides confidential advice and free condoms which may be of interest.

Have fun!