Teen raises money for On Course Foundation at Sunderland Armed Forces Weekend
Jack Pennal, 14, ran his own tombola at Seaburn’s Armed Forces Weekend to raise awareness for On Course Foundation with help from his proud parents Teresa and Peter.
Jack chose the charity for his Duke of Edinburgh award and over a six month period, raised £1,600.
On Course Foundation is a small charity that works with sick and injured service personnel and uses golf to aid their recovery and assist in finding employment in the golf industry.
In May, the charity held the annual Simpson cup (their version of the Ryder cup) and Jack visited St Andrews to present his cheque to the charity. He met team GB and was so inspired that he decided he would continue fundraising.
He continued at Armed Forces Weekend between Friday, June 28 and Sunday, June 30 where he was congratulated by organisers, Paul Jasper and Janice Procter.
Jack said: “I was grateful to be given a pitch at Armed forces Weekend as this great event was an opportunity to raise funds and awareness with the services community and their supporters.”
Jack’s parents said: “We are very proud of his achievements so far and his selfless attitude. Jack has worked extremely hard on his fundraising over the last six months doing everything himself and is determined to raise even more the charity.”
Jack is planning more and welcomes donations or assistance from local businesses. Should anyone wish to help, they should contact Jack’s mum, Teresa, on 07825144961. Learn more about the charity at www.oncoursefoundation.com.