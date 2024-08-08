Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sunderland’s only dedicated doughnut shop has hit a hole in one, selling 1,100 of the sweet treats in its opening weekend alone.

Deep North is one of the independent businesses who now call the city’s new £4m Sheepfolds Stables development.

The Deep North cabin at Sheepfolds Stables | Sunderland Echo

It’s the fourth opening for the homegrown North East brand, which opened its first shop in Tynemouth in August 2022, going on to open a branch in Newcastle’s Dean Street in October 2023 and a third shop in Newcastle Airport last month.

The new Sunderland unit is in one of two specially-built cabins at Sheepfolds Stables, the other being the Mother Mercy cocktail cabin, which are designed to resemble a similar structure that would have stood in its place back in 1884 when the site was a working stables yard.

Some of the Deep North doughnuts | Sunderland Echo

It’s the first Deep North venture south of the Tyne for business partners Phil King and Tom Clark, but they say Sunderland has long been part of the business plan.

The Sheepfolds site is particularly well known to Phil, he was previously general manager at the nearby Beacon of Light, and head of commercial at Foundation of Light.

Speaking about how the Deep North brand came about, Phil said: “Me and Tom went to school together and had been looking to do something in hospitality.

Phil King, co-owner of Deep North | Sunderland Echo

“My background was in football, but I had long had an interest in hospitality and, although Tom had previously been in the Royal Navy, he’d been an apprentice chef at Cafe 21.

“We decided to do two things and do them well: doughnuts and coffee. We found our first site in Tynemouth, which was an ideal location, but building a brand and scaling up around the North East was always part of the plan, including Sunderland.”

Deep North speciality coffee and artisan doughnuts in Sheepfolds Stables with supervisor Jneena Bondi. | Sunderland Echo

The businessman added: “When we heard about the cabins here, we jumped at the chance. It really works for us being part of a community of quality independent food and drink operators. All the work done here has been to such a high standard, I don’t know anywhere else that has a finish like this. “

Sheepfolds Stables opened on August 2 with a bumper weekend with Deep North joining other traders I Scream for Pizza, Ember, Mother Mercy, The Calabash Tree and Vito’s Osteria as well as the venue’s bars and Southpaw Dance Studio.

As well as selling more than a thousand doughnuts on opening weekend, Deep North has sold out every night since as the Stables cements itself as a new destination venue for the city.

Phil said: “It was a great weekend and we were actually busier than we thought we would be.”

Deep North’s speciality is artisan doughnuts and coffee, selling Allpress coffee and doughnuts which are all made from scratch, from the three stage proof of the dough to the sprinkle finishings and homemade jams.

“We have a deep focus on coffee, using the best beans and the best training for our baristas,” said Phil. “As well as a deep focus on the quality of the dough.”

At any one time, Deep North sells five staple doughnuts: The Homer, The Cinnamon Sugar, Simple Glazed, Brown Butter & Salt and a seasonal jam, with further seasonal options also available.

There’s some seating available at the cabin | Sunderland Echo

Deep North opens earlier than the other Sheepfolds units, serving coffees and doughnuts from 8.30am each morning.

Like its other venues, Deep North will also be collaborating with sports clubs at Sheepfolds, such as a monthly run club and cycle club.

It has some bench seating and will soon have a small number of seats inside the cabin. Like the courtyard at Sheepfolds Stables, which is open seven days a week, it’s dog-friendly.