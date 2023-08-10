An award-winning Sunderland firm is targeting 10,000 South Tyneside people - to help them get fit.

Active Families North East will be rolling up to parks and centres across the borough this Summer, offering free gentle exercise classes with its Well Bean Machine.

Amy Swan and Kelly Brougham, Directors at Active Families North East.

Get exercising - then stay for a chat

The mobile health and wellness programme gets people to do exercises whether they are sitting or standing.

Afterwards, everyone is offered a free cup of tea and the chance to stay for a chat.

Amy Swan, Director of Active Families North East, said: “From South Marine Park to local community centres, we hope individuals will come and join us and kickstart their fitness journey.

Our fitness is lagging behind people in the South

“Fitness is for every age and there’s no better time than the Summer, to get out, get more active and meet new people.”

People are asked to simply turn up to sessions and the Well Bean Machine team will make sure their needs are accommodated.

On Tuesdays, residents can enjoy gentle seated exercise classes at Marsden Road community centre at 10:15am and at South Marine Park from 1pm.

The Well Bean Machine in action in South Tyneside.

Then on Wednesdays sessions take place at WHiST from 10am.

10,000 and rising

The scheme has already helped over 10,000 Sunderland people.

And Active Families North East has won honours because of it. The firm won the Business In The Community Award at the 2022 Sunderland Business Excellence Awards.

The Active Families North East team at the Sunderland Business Excellence Awards 2022.

After receiving £360,000 from UK Research and Innovation’s Healthy Ageing Challenge, Active Families’ directors chose South Tyneside as one of its next flagship locations.

Amy added: “Reports consistently show us that people in the South are ageing better than up here in the North and we want to change that.

'So important to look after your health and fitness'

“It’s so important to look after your health and fitness as you age. Having a better level of fitness helps with balance, injury recovery and also your overall lifestyle quality.

“Come and join us for our park sessions and make sure to keep up-to-date with where we’ll be on our Facebook page.”