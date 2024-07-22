Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was the day of dreams for miracle Sunderland bride Bethany Wilson.

Tears flowed as the incredible 27-year-old married the love of her life Connor Wilson, at the Clarion Hotel in Boldon.

And no-one was more proud than Bethany’s mum Louise Liddle who said: “Bless her. Everyone was crying.

“Their first dance was outstanding. They made me so proud.”

The first dance for Connor and Bethany Wilson. | ugc

From last rites to dream wedding day

The dream day happened on July 20 - 27 years after Bethany was read the last rites as a baby.

Incredible Bethany was born 15 weeks early, weighing just 1lb 13oz, in 1997. She had to be resuscitated six times and spent six months in Sunderland Royal Hospital’s neonatal unit battling for life.

Bethany on her wedding day with her grandmother Margaret Liddle and mum Louise Liddle. | ugc

Bethany’s battle for life

Bethany, who was given the middle name Hope because of her remarkable survival, was given the best chance of living thanks to her courageous mum Louise.

Mum Louise pictured holding baby Bethany on her first birthday. | se

She suffered a number of complications after her waters broke early at 20 weeks, including septicaemia and a blood clot on her lungs, which weighed a stone.

Mum risked her own life for her baby

Louise hung on until 23 weeks to make sure her little girl had a chance at life.

A proud mum gets to hold her precious daughter for the first time. | nw

She spent three months in hospital recovering from childbirth and couldn’t hold her Bethany until she was a month old.

Then things got worse when Bethany was two months old.

She stopped breathing 50 times and she was classed as clinically dead six times.

Brought back to life

Each time, she was brought back to life.

Doctors said she wouldn’t survive the night and she was given the last rites, but she kept battling.

Bethany is partially deaf and blind and has delayed learning, but her family say it has never stopped her doing anything she wants to do. And on Saturday, July 20, she had the day of her dreams.

Confetti galore after Bethany and Connor's wedding. | ugc

‘She looked perfect’

Louise added: “It was amazing. She looked perfect. Beth and Connor were so scared. It is difficult for any bride on their wedding day.

“But she was absolutely amazing and never made one mistake. She said her vows perfectly and she wasn’t overwhelmed with all the demands for photos.”

Bethany got to spend her perfect day with relatives including mum Louise, dad Paul Woolley and stepmother Leanne Woolley, and grandmother Margaret Liddle.

The couple have fun as they cut the cake. | ugc

A hug from a proud dad

One of the day’s umpteen special moments was when proud dad Paul Woolley saw Bethany looking stunning in her wedding dress and gave her the biggest hug.

He said he was ‘super proud and amazed’ at his daughter.

Then, after the vows at the hotel, there was the reception where the Thorney Close couple enjoyed their first dance.

A family photo from a special day. | ugc

So many people to thank

The family want to thank Elite Photography, Clarion Hotel Boldon wedding co-ordinators Julie and Diane and Dr Kim Hinshaw from the Sunderland neonatal unit.

They also gave thanks ‘in special remembrance of Dr Sam Richmond who we will never forget and who looked after Bethany while in the neonatal unit.”

They also thanked ‘everyone who has worked so very hard over the years helping Bethany to achieve all her goals and ambitions.”