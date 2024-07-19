Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

She’s the Sunderland woman who just keeps beating the odds.

Bethany Hope Woolley is getting ready for her wedding day - 27 years after she was read the last rites. Incredible Bethany was born 15 weeks early, weighing just 1lb 13oz, in 1997.

Six months in hospital

She had to be resuscitated six times and spent six months in Sunderland Royal Hospital’s neonatal unit battling for life.

Doctors never expected her to survive but she has proved everyone wrong.

Bethany, who was given the middle name Hope because of her remarkable survival, is now 27.

‘I never expected to live, never mind get married’

She will marry the love of her life Connor Wilson, 28, on July 20 and told the Sunderland Echo: “I never expected to live, never mind get married.”

It’s eight years since the doting couple first set eyes on each other at Houghall College in East Durham where Bethany was studying for a Level 2 diploma in animal care and Connor was on a work experience placement.

Then they met at a bus stop outside TK Maxx in Sunderland and Connor asked Bethany: ‘Haven’t I seen you at my college?”

A surprise proposal on Christmas Day

Love blossomed and Connor proposed in traditional style on Christmas Day in 2022.

‘I was laughing so much because I wasn’t expecting it,” said Bethany. ‘And Connor was so nervous he couldn’t get the ring out of the box.”

Now their big day is closing in fast and Bethany said: “I am excited and nervous at the same time. It is all sorts of emotions rolled into one.”

The mum who put her life on the line

Mum Louise Liddle could not hold back the tears as she paid tribute to her remarkable daughter.

Louise put her own life on the line to have Bethany.

She chose an emergency caesarean section to give her baby the best chance of survival even though doctors warned her she was risking picking up an infection which could kill her.

The proud moment when Louise got to hold her precious baby in 1997.

Louise suffered a huge blood clot

She suffered a number of complications after her waters broke early at 20 weeks, including septicaemia and a blood clot on her lungs, which weighed a stone.

Louise hung on until 23 weeks to make sure her little girl had a chance at life.

Louise spent three months in hospital recovering from childbirth and couldn’t hold her Bethany until she was a month old.

Baby who stopped breathing 50 times

Then things got worse when Bethany was two months old.

She stopped breathing 50 times and she was classed as clinically dead six times.

Each time, she was brought back to life.

Doctors said she wouldn’t survive the night and she was given the last rites, but she kept battling.

And, after spending the first 10 weeks of life on a life support machine she somehow began to breathe for herself.

‘I used to wonder if she would ever find ‘the one’

After six months, she was finally allowed home but spent two years on an oxygen machine as her frail lungs built up their strength.

Now Bethany’s big day is almost here and Louise said: “I never saw this being a part of Bethany’s future.”

Bethany is partially deaf and blind and has delayed learning, but her family say it has never stopped her doing anything she wants to do.

“I used to wonder if she would find ‘the one’, said Louise. “Now we are days away and I can not believe it is happening. I am getting emotional.”

The couple will marry at the Clarion Hotel in Boldon.

The family have also praised a number of people including; Clarion Hotel Boldon wedding co-ordinators Julie and Diane. Dr Kim Hinshaw from the Sunderland neonatal unit.

They also gave thanks ‘in special remembrance of Dr Sam Richmond who we will never forget and who looked after Bethany while in the neonatal unit.”

They also thanked ‘everyone who has worked so very hard over the years helping Bethany to achieve all her goals and ambitions.”