Sunderland beaches named amongst best in the country

Roker and Seaburn beaches have received a wave of praise at the 2025 Seaside Awards.

Roker Beach | Submitted

The awards from leading environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy are presented to the best beaches in England and celebrate the quality and diversity of its coastline.

Councillor Lindsey Leonard, Cabinet Member for Environment, Transport and Net Zero at Sunderland City Council, said: "We’re delighted that both Roker and Seaburn beaches will be proudly flying the national Seaside Awards flag again this year after being recognised as being among the best in England for their quality, cleanliness, and management.

“We're also delighted that Roker Beach has once again been awarded a prestigious blue flag - a symbol of the highest standards in water quality, cleanliness, and visitor facilities.

"And the award of a Seaside Award for Seaburn Beach – alongside a ‘Good’ rating for water quality – reflects the high standards maintained across the seafront.

“It continues to be a fantastic place for residents and visitors to enjoy the seaside and one of the city’s most popular destinations for residents and visitors. Our teams work tirelessly to keep our coastline clean, welcoming, and safe all year round, and this continued recognition through national awards is a testament to that hard work.”

Councillor Beth Jones, Cabinet Member for Communities, Culture and Tourism at Sunderland City Council, added: “We’re fortunate in having a stunning coastline, with much loved award-winning beaches and panoramic views and its own growing food and drink scene, as well as fantastic facilities for families and we’re looking forward to welcoming the many people who enjoy them all year round.

“We’ve also just recently confirmed the expansion of Sunderland BID to our seafront - an exciting development that will unlock even more potential across Roker and Seaburn - helping us strengthen our coast-to-city visitor journey and support businesses in one of our most-loved locations so we’re really excited about the future of Roker and Seaburn and making the most of the many attractions they have to offer.”

Millions of pounds worth of investment in the regeneration of the city's seafront have seen it going from strength to strength in recent years, with new developments including the Seaburn Inn hotel, Stack and a host of new restaurants and cafes, including Blacks Corner Tram Shelter, North and the Tin of Sardines making it a magnet for residents and visitors alike.

Meanwhile, a new play area at Seaburn with digital play, sand and sensory zones which was designed with the help of local school children has significantly increased the family offer.

The recent launch of a new Seafront Business Improvement District (BID) is set to bring further significant benefits to the seafront by aiming to create a vibrant, welcoming and safe environment and improving links with the city centre and Sheepfolds to attract more visitors and boost the local economy.