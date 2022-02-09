Watch: Greggs launches fashion range at Primark - what do Sunderland shoppers think?
Retailer Primark has announced it is launching a clothing range with Greggs.
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:28 pm
Updated
Wednesday, 9th February 2022, 2:34 pm
The bakery chain, a North East favourite, will have an 11-piece, limited edition clothing collection available in 60 Primark branches.
The ‘roll out’ – sorry – will take place later this month.
Greggs definitely provide comfort food for many, so perhaps the move to comfy hoodies isn’t so far fetched.
Though we do hope crusty bloomers will stay limited to their bakeries.
We asked shoppers in Sunderland city centre what they made of this tasty collab.