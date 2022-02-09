Watch: Greggs launches fashion range at Primark - what do Sunderland shoppers think?

The bakery chain, a North East favourite, will have an 11-piece, limited edition clothing collection available in 60 Primark branches.

The ‘roll out’ – sorry – will take place later this month.

Greggs definitely provide comfort food for many, so perhaps the move to comfy hoodies isn’t so far fetched.

Shoppers give us their views on a collaboration between high street favourites Greggs and Primark.

Though we do hope crusty bloomers will stay limited to their bakeries.