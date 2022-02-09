Greggs to launch fashion collection with Primark - this is what to expect

Photo issued by Greggs of a mannequin with a steak bake as the high street bakery chain is to launch a fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Primark. Issue date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.

A limited-edition range of 11 clothing items will go on sale in 60 Primark stores from February 19.

Both brands revealed the new partnership in a video shared across their social media channels.

The announcement follows shoppers spotting fashion mannequins at a number of Primark stores holding Greggs sausage rolls and steak bakes in window displays.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Photo issued by Greggs of a mannequin with a steak bake as the high street bakery chain is to launch a fashion collection in a first-of-its-kind collaboration with Primark. Issue date: Tuesday February 8, 2022.

Greggs and Primark will open an appointment-only boutique on London's Dean Street in Soho on February 17-18, allowing eager fans a chance to select items for free ahead of the collection going on general sale.

The appointment system will open for booking via a link that will be shared on both Greggs and Primark Instagram and Facebook pages at 10am on Thursday.

The partnership also includes a includes a new 130-seat "Tasty by Greggs" cafe in Primark Birmingham opening on February 12.

Greggs business development director Raymond Reynolds said: "Greggs clothing is something our customers have continually asked for, so it's great that together with Primark we can now make our first official range available across the UK - so that fans can quite literally show their love for Greggs on their sleeves.

"We've got some great pieces that we can't wait to share.

"Our 'Tasty by Greggs' cafe will be the first of its kind, and will offer an exciting Greggs experience, underpinned by the great products and service that's already delivered across all of our shops."

Tim Kelly, director of new business development at Primark, said: "We want to give our customers incredible experiences in our stores and offer collections they can't find anywhere else, with brands we know they love.

"We're thrilled to have teamed up with Greggs to bring the Tasty Cafe to our Birmingham store and give fans of the brand the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition clothing range."

Support our journalism and subscribe to this website to enjoy unlimited access to news, sport, retro, daily puzzles and more online.

With a digital subscription, you can read more than five articles, see fewer ads, enjoy faster load times, and get access to exclusive newsletters.