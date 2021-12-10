Sunderland's Jacky Whites Market encouraging shoppers to shop local with unique prize draw

Gift cards that can be won at Jacky Whites market

Traders at Jacky Whites Market inside The Bridges Shopping Centre have joined forces to run a prize draw with a difference.

Anyone who buys something from the participating stallholders on Saturdays in the run up to Christmas will get the opportunity to pick a ticket from a festive red box, where they could win a £5 Sunderland Gift Card.

More than 400 winning tickets have been shared across all of the boxes, and even those who don’t win will still be able to laugh about it – as the losing tickets contain Christmas cracker jokes.

The boxes can be found at LG Fashion, Good N Healthy, the Jewellery Box, Made by SallyJ, AndyMan UpCycling, Crazy Fantazy Fancy Dress and DC’s Scents.

Also participating are The Vape Shop, The Pet Shop, Lilley Belles, Glamour Nails, Bags of Bags, S and M Cards, The Kiosk and Mobile Mania.

Sharon Appleby, Chief Executive of Sunderland BID, hopes that the promise of a gift card will prompt people to visit Jacky Whites.

She said: “The market is full of fantastic, independent businesses and this is a great opportunity for shoppers to support them, with the possibility of winning a gift card.

“And because the cards can be spent in more than 150 outlets across the city, it means that even more businesses can potentially also benefit.

“We’ve got a fantastic programme of events in Sunderland this festive season and this is just another great reason for people to come and enjoy what we have on offer.”

