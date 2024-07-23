Dream competition win for Seaham man - and look at the extra mystery prize he got
And his good fortune did not end there. He opened the boot to found £20,000 cash inside.
‘I’ve never won anything like this before’
It meant he and his wife Joanne could really celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in style.
Dad-of-two Darren won the Range Rover P460e Autobiography in BOTB’s Dream Car Competition.
The 53-year-old was at work when he received a visit from BOTB presenter Will Cozens, who surprised him with his new motor which was parked around the corner.
The computer salesman said: “I’ve never won anything like this before, and it feels amazing.
Two holidays could be on the itinerary
“I used to drive a Range Rover, but swapped it for a company car. I love Range Rovers and miss driving one, so I’m really pleased I will be owning one again.
“I want to take my family to the Lakes and maybe to Scotland during the school holidays.”
Darren added: “A holiday is first on the list of what we plan to spend the cash on. We’re going away in two weeks, but haven’t booked anything yet.
“Wherever we go, it will certainly be an upgrade to what we would have done.” Darren added.
Car prizes given each week
Will said: “Massive congratulations to Darren for winning this huge prize and, as a big BMW fan, I couldn’t be happier for him.”
The car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.
Its weekly dream car giveaway sees people buy tickets for the car they want to win and then play spot the ball. An independent panel of judges decide who wins.
