Stunned Seaham man Darren Falkner could not believe his luck when he won a brand new £104,000 car in a competition.

And his good fortune did not end there. He opened the boot to found £20,000 cash inside.

‘I’ve never won anything like this before’

It meant he and his wife Joanne could really celebrate their 18th wedding anniversary in style.

The 53-year-old was at work when he received a visit from BOTB presenter Will Cozens, who surprised him with his new motor which was parked around the corner.

The computer salesman said: “I’ve never won anything like this before, and it feels amazing.

Seaham man Darren Falkner is pictured with his new car, cash and BOTB presenter Will Cozens. | other 3rd party

Two holidays could be on the itinerary

“I used to drive a Range Rover, but swapped it for a company car. I love Range Rovers and miss driving one, so I’m really pleased I will be owning one again.

“I want to take my family to the Lakes and maybe to Scotland during the school holidays.”

Darren tries out the driving seat of his new car. | other 3rd party

Darren added: “A holiday is first on the list of what we plan to spend the cash on. We’re going away in two weeks, but haven’t booked anything yet.

“Wherever we go, it will certainly be an upgrade to what we would have done.” Darren added.

Car prizes given each week

Will said: “Massive congratulations to Darren for winning this huge prize and, as a big BMW fan, I couldn’t be happier for him.”

Darren can barely believe it as he realises what he has won. | other 3rd party

The car competitions company BOTB hands over the keys to a stunning dream car each week as well as a lifestyle prize.