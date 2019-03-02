Pancake Day: Test out this tasty recipe from a Seaham cafe for the perfect treat

They are the ideal treat to take the edge off a long day at school or work.

And with Pancake Day just around the corner, we have decided to help you out with the ideal recipe to make this year's celebration go off without a hitch.

Simon Haley from The Pancake Kitchen.

Whether you like them sweet or savoury, the foundation is just the same - and it has to be good.

Don't consider yourself a whizz in the kitchen? No worries.

We have the solution to leave the people in your house happy - and with full tummies - this Shrove Tuesday (March 5).

Read more: Your weird and wonderful suggestions for how to have your pancakes on Shrove Tuesday



A big thank you to Simon Haley at The Pancake Kitchen, Seaham Marina, for sharing his fail-safe recipe with us. Let us know how you get on with your own attempts!

This will make 10-15 pancakes, with a bit of spare batter for those failed flip attempts!

*Ingredients

190g plain flour

4 eggs (free range for colour and flavour)

350ml milk

140ml water

20g melted butter

Pinch of salt

Related content: Nine flipping marvellous Pancake Day photos through the decades



*Method

Sift flour and salt into large mixing bowl, before whisking the eggs and adding to the flour.

Gradually add milk and water whilst whisking. Add melted butter and give the mixture a final whisk.

Make sure pan is hot and add some butter.

Pour in one small ladle or two large tablespoons of batter and swirl round pan, making sure all the pan is covered - this makes much thinner and crispier pancakes.

Wait until bubble start to appear on surface, then FLIP - this is what that spare batter is for.

Wait until the pancake starts going brown for that extra bit of crispiness.

Serve piping hot with good quality vanilla or chocolate (or both) ice cream and a high grade maple syrup, finished with icing sugar - perfect!