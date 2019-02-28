Pancake Day: Your weird and wonderful topping suggestions ahead of Shrove Tuesday
Next week marks the start of Lent - which means it's pancakes for tea on Tuesday.
We may be able to eat the treat every day of the year, but pancakes definitely taste the best on their designated day. But before we get to work on our batter, we asked you for your best topping suggestions (sweet or savoury) and you did not disappoint. Classic or crazy, you definitely gave us plenty of ideas to test our taste buds this Pancake Day. Here are some of our favourites.
1. Biscuit spread
We've all tried out jam on our pancakes, but how about a crunchy, sugary biscuit spread in the middle? A sure favourite with the kids.