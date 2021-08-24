Watch dolphins at Roker as mum and daughter catch them on video
The dolphins were back at Roker Beach today.
And a mum and daughter were there to catch it on camera.
Amy Martin, from Seaburn Dene, was drying off on the beach with daughter Cora, six, after the pair had enjoyed some moring paddle boarding.
And when they spotted the frolicking visitors, they took back to the sea to capture the sight on video.
Self-employed Amy and her little girl have seen the dolphins in the water several times recently.
Amy, 39, said: “We spend a lot of time between the piers at Roker and have been lucky enough to spot them a number of times, but there is something quite special about physically being near them in the water.”
Cora added: “I think the dolphins knew I was filming them and were doing a show for me. I was a little bit nervous but mostly happy and excited to see them.”