Swashbuckling pirate performance to take place on former Crowtree site

Performers from Theatre Space North East will take over the former Crowtree site

The Bridges Shopping Centre is getting behind One Great Day – an annual UK wide charity fundraising day which supports Great Ormond Street Hospital (GOSH) – on September 5 with a lively theatre performance of Treasure Island.

As well as supporting GOSH, the centre is also donating to a charity closer to home, IMPACT Northeast which supports children’s mental health.

The one off performance will take place in a marquee on the Crowtree site, opposite the city’s New Look store.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Created by Theatre Space North East, the event will also include face painting, balloon modelling and other entertainment from 11am, with the one hour 10 min performance beginning at noon.

Tickets for the event are limited and are available for £10 each via Eventbrite at https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/one-great-day-tickets-166139300119

Karen Eve, Centre Director at the Bridges, believes it will be a fun day for families, while raising funds for two very important charities.

“One Great Day was set up to raise funds for Great Ormond Street Hospital but also for a local charity in each area where it takes place,” she said.

“Because it’s been such a hard 18 months for young people we decided to support Impact North East, as the work they do supporting children’s suffering with mental health problems is vital.

“We now hope people will turn out in force for the show, have a great day and help two amazing charities at the same time.”

Sharon Boyd, Chief Executive at IMPACT Northeast thanked the Bridges for choosing the charity to support.

“Here at IMPACT Northeast we are humbled that the Bridges has chosen us as its children’s mental health charity,” she said.

“We have been supporting children and family mental health here in Sunderland since 2013, and throughout the pandemic our support across Sunderland did not waver.

“The support from fundraising events will enable us to keep supporting the emotional and psychological well-being of children and young people post COVID.

“We are really excited and looking forward to the event.”

The event will operate under existing Government Covid guidelines.