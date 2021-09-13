Run2Respect Sunderland has been on hold since 2019 because of the pandemic but Claire Douglas can’t wait for its return.

She said: “I decided not to go ahead this year with things still being uncertain, but we will definitely be back next year bigger and better.”

Run2Respect is a 5K fun run for all ages and abilities based at the Silksworth Sports Complex.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Claire Douglas, the organiser of the Run2Respect annual 5k charty event in Sunderland.

Its aim is to raise funds and awareness for forces charities.

Claire is no stranger to fundraising and has been organising charity runs for years. Back in 2015, she organised Sunderland’s first-ever Poppy Run, which had the biggest response of any run of its kind in the country.

She continued to fundraise and gathered in more than £50,000 for worthy causes.

It’s not just others that she encourages to run. She raised £2,300 from tackling the London Marathon herself.

Kevin Ball and organiser Claire Douglas set off the Run2Respect in 2019.

Her impressive efforts led to her winning the Sunderland Echo Best of Wearside 2015 Fundraiser of the Year trophy.

At the last Run2Respect Sunderland in 2019, joggers were treated to an event to remember with SAFC legend Kevin Ball starting the race, and ‘Big

Pink Dress’ Colin Burgin-Plews getting loads of encouragement in his latest creation complete with headwear covered in poppies.

As they got ready to run, the joggers stood in silence as a bugler sounded the Last Post.

Runners under way at the 2018 event.

Then, the runners were on their way and first home was Matthew Haslam.

To find out more about Run2Respect Sunderland, visit its Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/run2respect

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters and content. The Sunderland Echo has been on Wearside since 1873, and your support means we can continue telling your stories for generations to come. Click here to subscribe.

The 5k run in Sunderland in 2018.