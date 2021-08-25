From a Kevin & Perry night to adventure trails - 9 things to do in Sunderland across the Bank Holiday

4. Southpaw Dance, Athenaeum Building, Fawcett Street

Dancers will utilise digital technology for a ground-breaking performance in the very building where inventor Joseph Swan attended photography lectures. The Athenaeum building in Fawcett Street has had many uses over the years, including once hosting lectures attended by one of the city’s most famous sons, lightbulb inventor Joseph Swan. Now it’s starting a new chapter as an arts venue, and Southpaw Dance Company will be launching the venue with a performance of Acedia, an inventive performance which fuses live dance with ground-breaking digital technology. Shows take place from August 27 - 29. Tickets costing £8 are available from Sunderland Culture’s website (sunderlandculture.org.uk)

Photo: Tim Richardson