From a Kevin & Perry night to adventure trails - 9 things to do in Sunderland across the Bank Holiday

We’ve rounded up nine of the top things to do across the city.
1. Enchanted Garden Trails
Sunderland BID has augmented reality trails running in the city this summer. They include an Enchanted Garden trail which is available by downloading the free Sunderland Experience app. In addition, every Tuesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday until September 5 the city centre will be visited by walkabout characters and pop up performers.
Photo: Stu Norton
2. Take a selfie at the #SUN letters, Keel Square
Snap a selfie in the city with a new Instagram picture spot. Huge letters spelling “#SUN” have been installed in Keel Square as part of a host of activities bringing some colour to the city centre this summer. The letters are aimed at being a focal point and people are encouraged to snap pictures with them to share across social media.
Photo: Stu Norton
3. Kevin & Perry, The Saltgrass
The Saltgrass in Deptford is hosting a Kevin & Perry Go Large night on Bank Holiday Sunday, August 29. The themed event will feature a night of music from the movie and other Ibiza tunes from that period. Tickets are £5 from Skiddle.
Photo: Frank Reid
4. Southpaw Dance, Athenaeum Building, Fawcett Street
Dancers will utilise digital technology for a ground-breaking performance in the very building where inventor Joseph Swan attended photography lectures. The Athenaeum building in Fawcett Street has had many uses over the years, including once hosting lectures attended by one of the city’s most famous sons, lightbulb inventor Joseph Swan.
Now it’s starting a new chapter as an arts venue, and Southpaw Dance Company will be launching the venue with a performance of Acedia, an inventive performance which fuses live dance with ground-breaking digital technology. Shows take place from August 27 - 29. Tickets costing £8 are available from Sunderland Culture’s website (sunderlandculture.org.uk)
Photo: Tim Richardson