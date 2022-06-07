Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Staff and riders at East Boldon Riding Centre.

East Boldon Riding Centre has galloped into the shortlist in the Riding School of the Year category of the National Equestrian Business Awards.

Lynne Stothard, who holds the reins at the centre, which is based at Field House Farm, East Boldon, said: “This is amazing news for everyone involved with the centre.

“We found out we had been shortlisted at the weekend and our team deserves every single bit of recognition for this achievement.”

She added: “They work so hard each and every day making East Boldon Riding Centre a place that instils care, builds courage, encourages confidence and creates smiles.

"Our riders also put in the effort by who learning, flourishing and having the best fun with us.

"That makes us feel that everything that we do is worthwhile.”

Lynne owns the riding school with partner Stephen Burrell.

This year, there have been almost 17,000 nominations in 18 categories, and encompassing 4,000 equestrian firms, organisations and professionals for the annual awards.

The centre one of just three finalists to be shortlisted in the Riding School of the Year category.

They’ll now be put through their paces as the judging process starts from now up until the awards ceremony in October.

The centre is up against Pakefield Riding School, in Lowestoft, Suffolk, and Flying Start Children’s Riding Centre, in Taunton, Somerset.

East Boldon Riding School received a 5 Star accreditation from South Tyneside Council which involved a rigorous three-day assessment of animal welfare, operational procedures, staff training and standard of facilities.

Lynn added: “This level of national recognition is another big step in the right direction for the riding school and for the region”

East Boldon Riding Centre caters for people of all ages and levels of experience.