The Dog Exclusion Order 2009 introduced dog bans across certain beaches across the country during the summer months.

The bans come info force on May 1 and continue until September 30 in order to allow families to make the most of the warm weather along the nation’s coastlines.

Within Sunderland, the bans are enforced across two beaches, these are at Roker and Seaburn.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hot sunny weather at Roker Beach.

However, only specific parts of the beaches remain unavailable to dogs and their owners throughout the summer months.

The restrictions at Roker Beach are in place between the stretch of beach between Roker Pier and the ramp where those in Roker Park can reach the beach.

Dogs will be unable to access the stretch of Seaburn Beach between the sea wall to the south end of the beach and the Lowery Round roundabout where the seafront Morrisons is situated.

Aside from these two areas, there are no restrictions on where dogs can go, meaning walks can still take place on the stretch of beach near the Harbour View Car Park in addition to the beach to the north of the Morrisons roundabout.

The summer ban is also not in place throughout Hendon Beach Ryhope beach and cliffs in addition to the small stretches of seafront between the two.

Further north, the only beach where dogs are banned throughout the summer is South Shields’ Sandhaven Beach, meaning any dog owners who fancy a short trip up the coast can still access the beaches at Marsden and Whitburn.

What is the Dog Exclusion Order 2009?

The order applies to beaches and children's play areas throughout the summer months.

Under the rules, those who go in these areas with their dogs can be fined £75 if they violate the law. Some smaller bays and beaches have fewer restrictions, although dogs are forbidden from going on large beaches which attract big crowds.

The restrictions also cover recreational spaces such as sporting areas across Roker Park and the Silksworth Sports Complex.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.