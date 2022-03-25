When does the annual dog beach ban begin in Sunderland?

As the warm weather approaches, the thoughts of dog owners move to where they can walk their four legged friends.

Restrictions on when dogs can be on beaches mean any coastline walks will need to happen before the Dog Exclusion Order comes into force.

When are dogs banned from being on beaches in Sunderland?

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When does the dog ban across Sunderland beaches come into effect?

From May 1 no dogs will be permitted on beaches across Sunderland. This includes both Roker and Seaburn beaches.

The order comes to an end on September 30 when dogs can return to beaches across the region.

Why are dogs banned from beaches?

The ruling is due to the Dog Exclusion Order 2009 which applies to beaches and children's play areas throughout the summer months.

Under the rules, those who go in these areas with their dogs can be fined £75 if they violate the law. Some smaller bays and beaches have fewer restrictions, although dogs are forbidden from going on large beaches which attract big crowds.

Which Sunderland beaches will be affected under the rules?

Two Sunderland beaches will be impacted by the rules, with both Roker and Seaburn beaches being impacted.

The restrictions at Roker Beach are in place between the stretch of beach between Roker Pier and the ramp where those in Roker Park can reach the beach.

Dogs will be unable to access the stretch of Seaburn Beach between the sea wall to the south end of the beach and the Lowery Round roundabout where the seafront Morrisons is situated.

Support your Echo and become a subscriber today.

Enjoy unlimited access to all of our news and sport, see fewer ads, experience faster load times, test your brain with daily puzzles and get access to exclusive newsletters.