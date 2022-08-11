Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This week marks the final time the UK will see a supermoon this year and there are a few spots across Sunderland where residents can get clear views of the natural phenomenon.

The event occurs when the moon is closest to the earth during its monthly cycle and typically lasts for a handful of full moons in a row, although this is the last of the year in the UK.

The last supermoon was on Wednesday, July 13.

August 2022 supermoon: When will the natural event be most clear and where are the best places in and around Sunderland to see it? (Photo by FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images)

When will the August supermoon peak in the UK?

The moon will be at its most visible at 1:36am on Friday, August 12.

What will the weather be like in the North East for the supermoon?

According to predictions from the Met Office, the weather in Sunderland will be ideal for viewing the event. The clear skies we have seen all week are set to continue into the night and those hoping to catch a glimpse of the event won’t even need to wrap up warm with overnight temperatures only set to fall to 18°C.

The clear skies are set to continue throughout the night with minimal chance of cloud or rain expected.

Where can I see the supermoon in and around Sunderland?

Experts believe the best way to see the supermoon in with a perfect horizon, so very flat landscapes such as Roker’s coastline offer optimal viewing while those on the other side of the city may head to Hastings Hill or Penshaw Monument to get views across the sky and over surrounding fields.

Light pollution is another issue to contend with, so the best chances to get a clear view of the moon will be away from the city centre where any artificial light will impact the quality of the view, as will the high rise flats dotted around the city. Those looking for a different coastal option could head north towards Souter Lighthouse or south towards Ryhope’s cliffs and beach.