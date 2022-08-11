A Sunderland park is up for the title of the UK's favourite outdoor space: here's how to vote

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rectory Park in Houghton le Spring has been nominated for the title of the UK's favourite park by Fields In Trust, a charity which looks to champion, protect and support green spaces across the UK while encouraging their use as a way to socialise, exercise and connect with nature.

Anyone wanting to vote online in the award process, which is run by Fields In Trust, has until Thursday, August 18 with Rectory Park named Sunderland’s only representative.

The park, which is a regular host of events surrounding the annual Houghton Feast, will be hoping to place within the top 20% to earn recognition as a local favourite from the group.

April 2019 marked the 75th anniversary of the Houghton’s site becoming a public park while the nearby Old Rectory building itself is now used as a community space. The site is currently hosting a summer camp for local kids and is welcoming locals to volunteer to assist with gardening efforts around the park.

Preparations for the 2022 edition of the Houghton Feast Carnival are also underway with applications to take part in the event’s parade now open.

Rectory Park is described within the Fields In Trust nomination as “a beautiful space that is well used for multiple purposes and by all ages.”

The impact of the park throughout the coronavirus pandemic is also referenced, while the community efforts made to fundraise for Family Free Fundays are also listed as a reason for the nomination.

Many parks across the North East have been shortlisted with Wharton Park in Durham and Chester-le-Street’s Riverside Park also up for contention.

To the north of the Wear, South Tyneside has seen four parks nominated. These are Monkton Dene Park in Jarrow and Readhead Park, South Marine Park and North Marine Park in South Shields.

How can I vote for Houghton’s Rectory Park to win the UK’s favourite park award?