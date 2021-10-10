Houghton Feast Carnival Parade back with a bang.

24 pictures of the Houghton Feast Carnival Parade in all its splendour - spot anyone you know among these happy faces?

Faces of all ages were full of smiles as Houghton Feast returned in 2021.

By Ross Robertson
Sunday, 10th October 2021, 10:27 am

And once more the community showed off all its splendour, with everyone from dancers and bikers to Santa and a happy little bee taking part.

1. The traditional ox

The Mayor of Sunderland Coun. Harry Trueman cuts the first slice from the roast ox at the Houghton Feast parade on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

2. It is a deep tradition

The Mayor of Sunderland Coun. Harry Trueman cuts the first slice from the roast ox at the Houghton Feast parade on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

3. Zazz dancers at the Houghton Feast parade on Saturday.

Zazz dancers at the Houghton Feast parade on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales

4. Happy faces

The Houghton Feast parade on Saturday.

Photo: Kevin Brady

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6