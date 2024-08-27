Oasis Sunderland Stadium of Light setlist from 2009
It’s been more than 15 years since fans saw the Gallagher brothers play together with Oasis.
And Sunderland was among the lucky places to feature on the band’s final tour in 2009. This was the setlist:
- Rock 'n' Roll Star
- LylaPlay
- The Shock of the Lightning
- Roll With It
- Cigarettes & Alcohol
- To Be Where There's Life
- Waiting for the Rapture
- The Masterplan
- Songbird
- Slide Away
- Morning Glory
- My Big Mouth
- The Importance of Being Idle
- Half the World Away
- I'm Outta Time
- Wonderwall
- Live Forever
- Supersonic
- Encore:
- Don't Look Back in Anger(Acoustic)
- Falling Down
- Champagne Supernova
- I Am the Walrus(The Beatles cover)
