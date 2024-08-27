Oasis Sunderland Stadium of Light setlist from 2009

Ross Robertson
By Ross Robertson

Editor

Published 27th Aug 2024, 08:26 BST
Updated 27th Aug 2024, 08:46 BST
Oasis
It’s been more than 15 years since fans saw the Gallagher brothers play together with Oasis.

And Sunderland was among the lucky places to feature on the band’s final tour in 2009. This was the setlist:

  • Intro: Song played from tapeFuckin' in the Bushes
  1. Rock 'n' Roll Star
  2. LylaPlay
  3. The Shock of the Lightning
  4. Roll With It
  5. Cigarettes & Alcohol
  6. To Be Where There's Life
  7. Waiting for the Rapture
  8. The Masterplan
  9. Songbird
  10. Slide Away
  11. Morning Glory
  12. My Big Mouth
  13. The Importance of Being Idle
  14. Half the World Away
  15. I'm Outta Time
  16. Wonderwall
  17. Live Forever
  18. Supersonic
  20. Encore:
  21. Don't Look Back in Anger(Acoustic)
  22. Falling Down
  23. Champagne Supernova
  24. I Am the Walrus(The Beatles cover)
Related topics:Sunderland

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.