Liam and Noel Gallagher confirm Oasis reunion and 2025 tour

Oasis fans got the news they dreamed of after Liam and Noel Gallagher confirmed they are a long-awaited reunion, and worldwide tour in 2025.

The Manchester music legends split nearly 15 years ago, but hints appeared at the weekend that an announcement was due this morning, with all signs pointing to a reunion.

Oasis were at the core of the 1990s ‘Britpop’ explosion with their chart-topping debut album Definitely Maybe.

They chose Sunderland’s Stadium of Light in June 2009 as a venue for what was to be their final tour before a dramatic split which left relations impossible between the two brothers at the front of the band.

However, sadly the SoL is not on the list of venues for 2025.

The series of tour dates will kick off at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, with the UK and Ireland tour will also visit Manchester’s Heaton Park, London’s Wembley Stadium, Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium and Dublin’s Croke Park throughout July and August next year.

Noel, 57, quit the Manchester rock group on August 28 2009, saying he “simply could not go on working with Liam a day longer”.

Fans have been pleading with the brothers to regroup since they disbanded, prompted by a backstage brawl at the Rock en Seine festival in Paris.

Reunion rumours have intensified recently after they teased an announcement for 8am on Tuesday, and reports that the feuding brothers were ending their disagreement.

Confirming the Oasis Live 25 tour, they said: “The guns have fallen silent. The stars have aligned. The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised.”