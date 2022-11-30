Adult social care bills rise.

NHS Digital figures show total expenditure on adult social care in the area was £145.1m in the year to March.

Of this, £24.2m was spent on council-run services and £120.9m on external care businesses.

The majority of the funding (82%) went towards providing long-term care and patients paying for services themselves contributed £27.7m to the total.

Social care spending in England reached a record £22bn last year – with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt announcing a further £4.7bn in his Autumn Statement in a bid to speed up hospital discharge rates.

Nationally, almost two million new requests for care support were made last year – up from 1.9 million last year.

Of them, 14,185 were in Sunderland – up from 12,390 in 2020-21.

Health think tank, The Nuffield Trust says the increased spending to deal with the increasing demand falls short of what is required - given the inflationary pressures on councils and providers.

Natasha Curry, deputy director of policy at the think tank, said: "While spending on adult social care has risen for six years in a row, it followed steep cuts and has only just recovered to 2010 levels in real terms.

"The extra funding announced was welcome but is likely only to keep pace with inflationary pressures."