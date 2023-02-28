Sunderland midwife retiring after 30 years of welcoming Mackems into the world

Lynn Metcalfe began training in 1993 after first setting out on her NHS career aged 18 as a student nurse, then staff nurse at Ryhope General Hospital.

Lynn has been mentor to many colleagues as a supervisor and Professional Midwifery Advocate, supporting many women who have decided to give birth outside of clinical guidance through complex birth plans.

In 2018, she won the Echo’s Best of Health Midwife of the Year Award. Now, after delivering generations of Mackems at Sunderland Royal Hospital and out in the community, she is preparing to retire.

Lynn Metcalfe and husband Gary, saying goodbye to NHS colleagues after her 30 years as a midwife.

She will spend more time with husband Gary. The couple recently celebrated their ruby wedding. Lynn will also see more of daughter Charlotte, 33, who lives in the Scottish Borders with her children Ida, eight and Rufus, three. Their other daughter, Danielle, 37, lives in Sydney, Australia.

Lynn is a member of the Calvary Christian Fellowship in Silksworth and loves walking, with the Lake District among her favourite places to visit.

To mark her retirement, Maternity Support Worker and fellow church member Bethany Adamkiewicz presented her with a photo book, featuring the 28 babies she helped deliver within the Christian Fellowship, including Bethany’s four children.

Lynn said: “I truly believe pregnancy and birth is a journey, not just an end product and that women need to feel supported and empowered on that journey.

Lynn with just a few of the families she has helped after her 30 years as a midwife.

“During my career I have really enjoyed being a mentor to student midwives, I feel really proud watching them develop into caring, compassionate, strong midwives.

“I have worked with the most amazing team, have made lifelong friendships and feel so blessed to have had such a lovely career in nursing and midwifery.

“I am looking forward to keeping healthy and having more free time to spend with my friends and family.”

Lynn Metcalfe when she started out as a nurse.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust’s head of midwifery Dawn Edmundson said: “We are devastated to say goodbye to Lynn. She has been a good friend and colleague to those in our department over the years and we wish her a happy her retirement.