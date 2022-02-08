£5,000 boost for Sunderland home owners

House prices jump

The Office for National Statistics data shows the median house price hit £130,000 in the city in the year to June – an annual increase of £5,000 – and the figures also reveal the most expensive areas in the city.

The areas in Sunderland which recorded the highest average house prices in the year to June were:

*Seaburn: £237,000 – up from £165,000 in 2019-20

*Harraton, Rickleton and Fatfield: £225,000 – up from £191,000

*Hill View and Tunstall: £195,000 – an increase from £176,000

*Herrington and Doxford: £190,000 – falling from £207,000

*Fulwell: £179,000 – up from £169,000

By contrast, the area recording the lowest average house price was Millfield, where homes sold for around £65,000 in 2020-21.

The figures also show the number of homes sold in Sunderland rose year-on-year, from 2,906 to 2,974.

The largest proportion were in Hill View and Tunstall, where 191 homes changed hands in the period.

Nationally, residential property sales increased by 10% to 761,067.

Martin Beck, chief economic adviser of economic forecasting group EY Item Club, said home owners should not bank on these increases continuing into 2022.

He said: “The prospect of a series of interest rate rises by the Bank of England will translate into higher mortgage rates.