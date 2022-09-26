One of the Government payments used to assist with the rising cost of living is set to acknowledge the additional costs which come from being disabled in the UK, and here’s all you need to know.

When will the disability payment be made available?

Payments should have begun heading into eligible bank accounts last week but these have been delayed due to “operational problems” from the Department of Work and Pensions.

Delays to £150 disability cost of living DWP payment: When will eligible Sunderland residents get their money? (Photo Illustration by Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A DWP spokesperson has assured the Money Saving Expert website that all payments will be sent through by Friday, September 30.

This is ten days after the payments were initially scheduled to be in the accounts of claimants.

How will it be paid?

Much like the other support payments which are being put out throughout the year, the payments should drop into the bank accounts of eligible members of the public.

What can I do if I’m eligible and don’t receive the payment?

Anyone is able to report a missed payment. This can be done through a form on the Department for Work and Pensions website.

Who is eligible for the payment?

Those who receive the following disability benefits may be eligible for the one-off payment of £150:

Disability Living Allowance Personal Independence Payment Attendance Allowance Scottish Disability Benefits (Adult Disability Payment and Child Disability Payment) Armed Forces Independence Payment Constant Attendance Allowance War Pension Mobility Supplement

Those who confirmed payment of their disability benefit for Wednesday, May 25 are expected to be paid shortly after the payment window opens. Those waiting for confirmation of their disability benefits on the same date, or are waiting to be assessed for eligibility regarding disability benefits may need to wait longer, although payments will still be made automatically.

Potential recipients must have received a payment (or later receive a payment) of one of these qualifying benefits for Wednesday, May 25 2022 to get the payment.

What other payments have already become available?