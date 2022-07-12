Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Plans to help ease the cost-of-living burden on the most vulnerable families and households were announced by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year.

The initial instalment for means-tested benefit claimants will be £326, with the rest of the money to follow in a second instalment later.

We take a look at when eligible Sunderland families will receive their first cost-of-living payment.

First payments of £326 will begin to be paid into bank accounts from Thursday, July 14 with a second payment of £324 set to be sent to eligible households this Autumn.

A date has not yet been confirmed for the second payment.

Almost one in four families will receive the means-tested benefit cost of living payment, while one in 10 will receive a £150 disability top-up.

Anyone who qualifies for both payments should receive a total of £800 to help with the cost of living, plus a further £400 to help with energy bills this winter, which is due to be paid in September.

How do I know if I qualify for cost of living assistance?

To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment – or later found to be entitled to a payment – of either:

*Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended between April 26 and May 25 this year.

*Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day between April 26 and May 25 this year.

*Tax credit customers, who will receive the first instalment later in the year must have received a payment, or an annual award, of at least £26 of tax credits for any day between April 26 and May 25 this year.

This payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.