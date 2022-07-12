Plans to help ease the cost-of-living burden on the most vulnerable families and households were announced by then-Chancellor Rishi Sunak earlier this year.
The initial instalment for means-tested benefit claimants will be £326, with the rest of the money to follow in a second instalment later.
First payments of £326 will begin to be paid into bank accounts from Thursday, July 14 with a second payment of £324 set to be sent to eligible households this Autumn.
A date has not yet been confirmed for the second payment.
Almost one in four families will receive the means-tested benefit cost of living payment, while one in 10 will receive a £150 disability top-up.
Anyone who qualifies for both payments should receive a total of £800 to help with the cost of living, plus a further £400 to help with energy bills this winter, which is due to be paid in September.
How do I know if I qualify for cost of living assistance?
To be eligible for the first instalment, families must have been entitled to a payment – or later found to be entitled to a payment – of either:
*Universal Credit for an assessment period that ended between April 26 and May 25 this year.
*Income-based Job Seeker’s Allowance, income-related Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Pension Credit for any day between April 26 and May 25 this year.
*Tax credit customers, who will receive the first instalment later in the year must have received a payment, or an annual award, of at least £26 of tax credits for any day between April 26 and May 25 this year.
This payment will be tax-free, will not count towards the benefit cap, and will not have any impact on existing benefit awards.
It will also be paid in the same way as recipients would usually receive their Job Seeker’s Allowance, Employment and Support Allowance, Income Support or Pension Credit or tax credits, meaning there is no need to apply through the Government website.