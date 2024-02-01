Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A jobs-boosting new health organisation has been unveiled in Washington - and it's courses are already selling out.

The Wellbeing Hub in Washington Millennium Centre is the first of its kind to be set up the community organisation Active Families North East.

Three jobs have been created at the hub which has launched courses including Menopause Matters, Escape Pain, and Every Move Matters.

Launch day for the wellbeing hub in Washington.

Sign up for yoga and bowls

People can also sign up for yoga, Bowls for Health and weight management courses.

Active Families North East already helps more than 500 people every week to improve their health and wellbeing.

It received £29,930 to deliver Links for Life activities from Sunderland City Council through the UK Government’s UK Shared Prosperity Fund.

Services could soon be offered every day of the week

Kelly Brougham, Director of Active Families North East, said: “We already offer health activities all across the region thanks to our Well Bean Machines, but a hub to base our activities from was the next natural step.

"We’re initially going to be providing services five days a week and hope to increase this to weekends very soon.

“The interest so far has been incredible and before they’d even started, three of our eight-week courses for menopause and pain management had been fully booked.”

Smoothies, snacks and a grand opening

To celebrate the opening, guests enjoyed healthy smoothies and light snacks, followed by an official opening conducted by the Mayor, Coun Dorothy Truman and her Consort Coun Harry Truman.

Smoothies were on offer at the launch of the new wellbeing hub run by Active Families North East.

The launch comes after an incredibly successful 2023 for Active Families.

The team is well on its way to introducing health and wellbeing activities to its target of 20,000 people.

Mayor, Coun Dorothy Trueman, Jo Buckley, Amy Swan and Kelly Brougham (Directors of Active Families North East) alongside Consort Coun Harry Trueman, at the launch.

How to find out more

Coun Kelly Chequer, Sunderland City Council’s Cabinet Member for Healthy City, said: “We’re delighted to be supporting the opening of Active Families North East’s first Wellbeing Hub. As a council we would like everyone in Sunderland to be able to live happy, healthy lives.

“If you’d like to take part in one of our sessions or programmes, take a look at the full timetable on our website and social media pages."