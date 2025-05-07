Who fancies buying this place for me? Grade II listed 8 bed Durham manor house with 6 acre garden for sale

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 7th May 2025, 15:31 BST

What a home!

On the market for £1.8m with Fine & Country, Morton House is a distinguished Grade II Listed property set within approximately 6.4 acres of mature grounds, located just six miles northeast of Durham.

Click here to find out about the Shields Gazette’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

Carefully restored and beautifully presented, the house retains its period charm while offering modern conveniences suited to contemporary living. The property comprises eight bedrooms, seven bathroom or shower rooms, and five main reception rooms, including a spacious drawing room with direct garden access, suitable for both formal and informal occasions.

Designed with practicality in mind, the layout accommodates modern family life and includes dedicated work-from-home space as well as an upstairs laundry room, while the North Wing of the property features a second kitchen, adding further flexibility for extended family use, guest accommodation, or staff quarters.

Sign up for the weekly Property Ladder newsletter, taking you through the keyhole of some of the UK market’s most interesting homes

Designed with practicality in mind, the layout accommodates modern family life and includes dedicated work-from-home space as well as an upstairs laundry room, while the North Wing of the property features a second kitchen, adding further flexibility for extended family use, guest accommodation, or staff quarters.

Click here to find out about the Sunderland Echo’s free email newsletters and get the headlines sent to you

The grounds surrounding the house are private and expansive, comprising landscaped gardens, a peaceful courtyard, and mature woodland that enhance the sense of seclusion and tranquillity. Secure gated access adds to the privacy and security of the setting.

The overall restoration has been carried out with care, maintaining the architectural heritage of the property while upgrading essential facilities to meet current expectations. The location offers a balance of rural seclusion and convenient access to Durham’s historic city centre, known for its UNESCO-listed cathedral and excellent educational institutions.

Keep up-to-date with the latest UK news, sport and culture with our free UK Today newsletter.

Morton House represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a country home of rare character and quality in a well-connected yet discreet setting. The combination of extensive grounds, refined accommodation, and sensitive restoration ensures the property is both a comfortable residence and a lasting heritage asset.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Former home of Sunderland AFC legend Len Shackleton, 5 bed Seaburn mansion on the seafront, up for sale

I'd call this huge 3 bed South Shields family home with massive suntrap garden the complete package

I'm in love with the kitchen in this gorgeous & spacious 3 bed Harton family property on the market

High tech design, steam room, massive garden... Huge 6 bed Whitburn coastal family mansion on the market

I tour the perfect 3 bed Sunderland family home for sale in Seaburn with open plan design and large garden

I'd love a 4 acre garden... Tranquil & spacious 3 bed Cleadon countryside home with glorious views for sale

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

1. Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country) | Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

2. Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country) | Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

3. Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country) | Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

4. Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country) | Morton House (Credit: Fine & Country)

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 7
Next Page
Related topics:MetroPropertySunderlandUNESCOPropertyfirst person
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice