On the market for £1.8m with Fine & Country, Morton House is a distinguished Grade II Listed property set within approximately 6.4 acres of mature grounds, located just six miles northeast of Durham.

Carefully restored and beautifully presented, the house retains its period charm while offering modern conveniences suited to contemporary living. The property comprises eight bedrooms, seven bathroom or shower rooms, and five main reception rooms, including a spacious drawing room with direct garden access, suitable for both formal and informal occasions.

Designed with practicality in mind, the layout accommodates modern family life and includes dedicated work-from-home space as well as an upstairs laundry room, while the North Wing of the property features a second kitchen, adding further flexibility for extended family use, guest accommodation, or staff quarters.

The grounds surrounding the house are private and expansive, comprising landscaped gardens, a peaceful courtyard, and mature woodland that enhance the sense of seclusion and tranquillity. Secure gated access adds to the privacy and security of the setting.

The overall restoration has been carried out with care, maintaining the architectural heritage of the property while upgrading essential facilities to meet current expectations. The location offers a balance of rural seclusion and convenient access to Durham’s historic city centre, known for its UNESCO-listed cathedral and excellent educational institutions.

Morton House represents an exceptional opportunity to acquire a country home of rare character and quality in a well-connected yet discreet setting. The combination of extensive grounds, refined accommodation, and sensitive restoration ensures the property is both a comfortable residence and a lasting heritage asset.

