On the market for £365,000 with Michael Hodgson, this fantastic three-bedroom semi-detached house is located on the highly sought-after Queens Avenue in Seaburn, just a short walk from the seafront, beaches, shops, bars, cafes, and stunning coastline.

The property has been beautifully modernized by the current owners, offering contemporary décor, a stylish kitchen, a modern bathroom suite, and numerous high-quality features, with the ground floor including an entrance hall with bespoke storage, a spacious living room with a bay window, an electric stove-style fireplace, and exposed brickwork.

The open-plan kitchen, breakfast, and family room is a standout feature, with a large picture window, French doors to the rear garden, and a fully equipped kitchen with quartz worktops, integrated appliances, and an induction hob with a breakfast bar. Furthermore, the utility area provides plumbing for a washer, and there’s a convenient WC on this level.

Upstairs, the landing leads to three bedrooms and a well-appointed bathroom. The bathroom features a freestanding bath, corner shower cubicle, and modern fixtures, bedroom 1 is front-facing with a bay window and storage cupboard, bedroom 2 is rear-facing with laminate flooring, and bedroom 3 is a smaller but front-facing.

Externally, there is a front lawned garden and a block-paved driveway leading to the house and garage, which has an electric roller shutter, while the rear garden is a private retreat with raised borders, a lawn, gravelled patio, and a useful storage cupboard.

Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Photo Sales

2 . Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Photo Sales

3 . Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Photo Sales

4 . Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) | Queens Avenue (Credit: Michael Hodgson) Photo Sales