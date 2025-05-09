On the market for £1.6m with Finest Properties, Mole Hill Farm is a substantial, high-specification detached residence, constructed seven years ago and set within approximately 16 acres of land.

The property offers extensive accommodation over three floors, along with a full range of equestrian facilities and uninterrupted views of open countryside. Situated behind electric gates and accessed via a gravel driveway, the home includes formal gardens, a pond, an outdoor arena, and two access points with generous parking areas.

The main house features a large reception hallway, dining room, drawing/media room, breakfasting kitchen, garden room, utility area, cloakroom, and a leisure suite with a bar and WC, while the interiors are finished to a high standard, including limestone flooring with underfloor heating, bespoke cabinetry, and a custom limestone staircase with wrought iron balustrading.

The kitchen is fitted with Herrington Gate cabinetry, granite worktops, and integrated Siemens appliances, alongside a four-oven electric Aga and Sub Zero fridge. On the upper floors, the master suite includes a dressing room, contemporary en-suite with high-end finishes, and a spacious bedroom with countryside views.

Two additional double bedrooms also feature dressing rooms and share a Jack and Jill bathroom. A guest bedroom with en-suite and a second-floor leisure suite, currently used as a hobby room with a fitted bar, complete the accommodation.

Externally, the equestrian facilities include a stable block with sixteen loose boxes, a large barn with six additional boxes, a tack room, grooms kitchen, and office. The land offers paddocks, an arena, and further development potential via existing residential planning permission for conversion of the stables.

The property also includes a two-bedroom holiday cottage within its boundary, available by separate negotiation. Take a look around...

Also, be sure not to miss:

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.

1 . Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) | Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Photo Sales

2 . Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) | Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Photo Sales

3 . Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) | Mole Hill Farm (Credit: Finest Properties) Photo Sales