On the market for offers in excess of £315,000 with EweMove, this substantial six-bedroom mid-terrace property is located in the heart of Ashbrooke, a well-regarded and leafy residential area.

Spanning over 200 square metres across three floors, it offers a flexible and spacious layout suited to family living, combining period features with contemporary updates. What’s more, the interior has been beautifully decorated throughout, with high ceilings, restored plasterwork, and original wood panelling contributing to its character.

Entering the home, the entrance hall, featuring wooden flooring and a traditional balustrade staircase, sets the tone for the rest of the property, with the ground floor including two impressive reception rooms.

The front reception room benefits from a large bay window with shutters, a decorative fireplace, and bespoke cabinetry, while the second reception room - also featuring a fireplace and shutters - offers additional living space.

To the rear is a modern kitchen fitted with J-line units, a breakfast bar, and a separate dining area, with numerous integrated appliances includng two Neff ovens, hob, extractor, dishwasher, fridge, and freezer. A handy guest WC is also located on this level.

Upstairs, the first floor comprises a spacious master bedroom, two further single bedrooms, a family bathroom, and an additional separate WC, while the top floor offers two more double bedrooms, a second family bathroom, and a sixth bedroom which could serve as a study.

Externally, the property features a low-maintenance front garden with artificial lawn and paving, wit the enclosed rear yard fitted with an auto-roll door, providing secure off-street parking for two vehicles.

The property benefits from double glazing and a gas central heating system with a combi boiler and is also well located for access to respected schools, parks, and local sports clubs. Take a look around...

