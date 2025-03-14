Uber bargain 2 bed West Boldon home with flawless interior design on the market for cut price

With its ideal location and high specifications throughout, this property is perfect for modern family living.

On the market for £175,000 with Andrew Craig, this modern 2-bed semi-detached home is situated in a desirable location in West Boldon, close to local schools, shops, and transport links to both Sunderland and South Shields.

Inside, the property features a gorgeous dual-aspect lounge that opens into a bright conservatory, creating a light-filled living area. The high-end kitchen is also complemented by a generously-sized utility room and a versatile multi-functional space, perfect for a study, home gym, or hobby room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom serves as a peaceful retreat with an en suite shower room, while an additional double bedroom adds further flexibility alongside the family bathroom, which is a highlight, combining classic and contemporary elements including a stunning slipper bath for ultimate relaxation.

Outside, the home offers a spacious and well-maintained private garden at the rear, overlooking communal parkland, providing a peaceful space for family enjoyment and entertaining - it even has a summer house, artificial lawns, flower beds, and a sun patio, making it a lovely private outdoor sanctuary.

To the front, the home includes a block-paved driveway providing off-road parking for multiple cars. Overall, this beautifully-presented home seamlessly blends style, function, and comfort, offering an exceptional living experience.

Take a look around...

