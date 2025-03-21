There's loads more to this stylishly renovated 4 bed Ashbrooke family home that meets the eye...

Jack Marshall
By Jack Marshall

Senior Reporter

Published 21st Mar 2025, 10:12 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 10:15 BST

This modern family home is a stunner!

On the market for offers in excess of £650,000 with EweMove, this full-renovated family property in Ashbrooke is a classic of its type, offering any lucky new owners the chance to enjoy modern living in style.

Upgraded with premium fitting and fixtures over the past six years, this detached three-bed home boasts a large and adaptable layout, perfect for flexible family living complete with a study which could easily serve as a 4th bedroom.

With a slick decor and interior design, the home boasts a spacious family living room with multi-fuel burner, a charming sun lounge with bi-fold doors out onto the garden, and a high-end kitchen with quartz tops and integrated appliances.

Upstairs, the main bedroom features a balcony, en suite, and dressing room, while the other bedrooms are all spacious and well-proportioned. Outside, the home includes a substantial garage, an electric gated driveway, a lovely south-facing rear garden, and a terraced front garden with views across Backhouse Park.

Take a look around...

