The 9 best places to live in the North East when it comes to your wellbeing

But perhaps the most important is your personal wellbeing.

Where you live can have a big impact on your wellbeing, both mentally and physically.

From the sense of community to the quality of the air you’re breathing and the walks on your doorstep, there are many factors which contribute to your wellbeing.

Garrington Property Finders has listed the best places to live in England and Wales for wellbeing, as part of its overall rankings.

Below are the 9 best places to live in the North East based on wellbeing alone, according to those ratings, listed in reverse order.

1 . Sacriston - 9th Sacriston, County Durham, is the 9th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 228th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £222,768. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

2 . Yarm - 8th Yarm, in Stockton-on-Tees, is the 8th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 214th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £363,398. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales

3 . Guisborough - 7th Guisborough, in Redcar and Cleveland, is the 7th best place to live in the North East for wellbeing, according to Garrington Property Finders. It is ranked 158th in England and Wales as a whole. The average price of a family house there is £295,136. | Google Photo: Google Photo Sales