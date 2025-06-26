The 13 most polluted places in Sunderland, based on the latest air quality data

Robert Cumber
By Robert Cumber

Property and retro writer

Published 26th Jun 2025, 12:47 BST

The most polluted places in Sunderland, where you’re breathing in the dirtiest air, have been revealed.

The air quality in parts of Sunderland is so bad that it is more than double, and in some cases nearly three times, the World Health Organisation’s guideline for clean air of 10 micrograms per cubic metre (µg/m3) of nitrogen dioxide (NO2).

However, unlike some other cities, there are no spots where the concentration of nitrogen dioxide exceeds the legal threshold in the UK of 40 µg/m3.

And the latest figures do show that Sunderland’s air quality is improving, with no areas now where NO2 levels are above 30 µg/m3, compared with eight in 2019.

Air pollution is one of the UK’s biggest silent killers, claiming up to 36,000 lives in the UK people in the UK every year.

We’ve looked at the latest data available to show the local roads around Sunderland with the worst recorded air pollution.

The figures are taken from the 2024 Air Quality Annual Status Report published by Sunderland City Council, which contains data for 2023.

Below are the streets in Sunderland with the highest recorded air pollution, listed in reverse order, with the worst last.

The junction of Southwick Road and Thompson Road is the 13th most polluted spot in Sunderland, according to the latest air quality data. The 20.6 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than double the WHO's recommended limit.

1. Southwick Road/Thompson Road - 20.6 µg/m3 NO2

Outside the Echo building, on West Wear Street, is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Sunderland, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than double the WHO's recommended limit.

2. Echo building - 21.2 µg/m3 NO2

Trimdon Street is the joint 11th most polluted spot in Sunderland, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.2 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than double the WHO's recommended limit.

3. Trimdon Street - 21.2 µg/m3 NO2

Bridge Street is the 10th most polluted spot in Sunderland, according to the latest air quality data. The 21.5 µg/m3 annual mean concentration of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) recorded there in 2023 is more than double the WHO's recommended limit.

4. Bridge Street - 21.5 µg/m3 NO2

