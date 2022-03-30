Take a look at the seven most expensive houses currently on sale in Sunderland

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the city.
1. Foxcover Lane
This five bedroom family home in East Herrington is currently listed at £850,000.
Photo: Google
2. Ashbrooke Range
This detached seven bedroom proprty in Ashbrooke comes with a large self contained apartment as part of the property and is priced at £800,000.
Photo: Google
3. Sea Lane
This impressive 12 bedroom building is currently used as a well known guesthouse in Seaham. It is listed for £799,950.
Photo: Google
4. Ashbrooke Road
This gated property on Ashbrooke Road has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and is up for sale for £795,000.
Photo: Google