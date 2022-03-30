Loading...
These are some of the most expensive houses currently on the market in Sunderland.

Take a look at the seven most expensive houses currently on sale in Sunderland

There are some very nice properties available in the area!

By Jason Button
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 1:21 pm

Using Rightmove, we’ve taken a look at the most expensive houses across Sunderland which are now up sale.

So whether you’re looking to move or are just intrigued to see what is on the market, take a look at the most highly priced houses you can buy right now across the city.

1. Foxcover Lane

This five bedroom family home in East Herrington is currently listed at £850,000.

Photo: Google

2. Ashbrooke Range

This detached seven bedroom proprty in Ashbrooke comes with a large self contained apartment as part of the property and is priced at £800,000.

Photo: Google

3. Sea Lane

This impressive 12 bedroom building is currently used as a well known guesthouse in Seaham. It is listed for £799,950.

Photo: Google

4. Ashbrooke Road

This gated property on Ashbrooke Road has seven bedrooms, four bathrooms and is up for sale for £795,000.

Photo: Google

