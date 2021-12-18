See inside the five most popular Sunderland properties viewed on Zoopla in November

We’ve been looking at properties for sale in and around Sunderland area to find the most popular across the region.
Take a look at Sunderland’s most viewed properties currently listed according to Zoopla.
1. Two bed bungalow, Ruswarp Drive
This two bed detached bungalow is the most viewed Sunderland property on Zoopla with 640 views over the last 30 days. It is located on Ruswarp Drive and is on the market for £225,000 with Dean & Co.
Photo: Zoopla
2. Spacious lounge
The property boasts plenty of light and space.
Photo: Zoopla
3. Three bedroom house, Aldwych Road
This three bed semi-detached house is located on Aldwych Road and is on the market with Good life homes for £119,995. This property has had 455 views over the last 30 days.
Photo: Zoopla
4. Modern kitchen
Marbled surfaces and light colours gives the property a fresh look.
Photo: Zoopla