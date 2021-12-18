Take a look these top five most viewed houses currently on sale in Sunderland

See inside the five most popular Sunderland properties viewed on Zoopla in November

Take a look at the most viewed properties across Sunderland during November according to Zoopla.

By Georgina Cutler
Saturday, 18th December 2021, 5:00 am

We’ve been looking at properties for sale in and around Sunderland area to find the most popular across the region.

Take a look at Sunderland’s most viewed properties currently listed according to Zoopla.

1. Two bed bungalow, Ruswarp Drive

This two bed detached bungalow is the most viewed Sunderland property on Zoopla with 640 views over the last 30 days. It is located on Ruswarp Drive and is on the market for £225,000 with Dean & Co.

2. Spacious lounge

The property boasts plenty of light and space.

3. Three bedroom house, Aldwych Road

This three bed semi-detached house is located on Aldwych Road and is on the market with Good life homes for £119,995. This property has had 455 views over the last 30 days.

4. Modern kitchen

Marbled surfaces and light colours gives the property a fresh look.

